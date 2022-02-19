Senior Indian journalist Ravish Tiwari passes away, PM Modi, President Kovind express condolences

Gates has meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan during first-ever visit to country.
Senior Indian journalist Ravish Tiwari, who was the national bureau chief of The Indian Express, passed away Saturday morning. He had been suffering from cancer since June 2020. He was 40 and is survived by his wife, his parents and a brother.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences on the demise of Tiwari.
PM Modi said he was insightful and humble. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, “Destiny has taken away Ravish Tiwari too soon. A bright career in the media world comes to an end. I would enjoy reading his reports and would also periodically interact with him. He was insightful and humble. Condolences to his family and many friends. Om Shanti.”
President Kovind said, “For Ravish Tiwari, journalism was a passion, and he chose it over lucrative professions. He had an enviable knack for reporting and incisive commentary. His sudden and shocking demise silences a distinct voice in news media. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”
Tiwari led a team of senior journalists at The Indian Express who covered the Union Government, including state and national elections, the Prime Minister’s Office, strategic affairs, diplomacy and infrastructure. Leading from the front as a reporter and an editor, he had travelled and reported from extensively across the country on rural affairs, agriculture, politics and, most recently, the UP election campaign, an Indian Express report said.
