Saudi Crown Prince, Pakistan Army Chief review aspects of military cooperation

Move aims to stabilise economy, tackle spiralling inflation
Asia1 day ago
His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, received General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, currently on a visit to the Kingdom.
During the meeting, which was held in Jeddah, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations, especially in the military fields, and opportunities for developing them, in addition to a number of issues of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
ALSO READ:
Move aims to stabilise economy, tackle spiralling inflation
Asia1 day ago
Authorities in the country and neighbouring India warn of disease epidemic
Asia1 day ago
Centenarian says she started competing at 104 years old
Asia1 day ago
She will face opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the presidential contest on July 18
Asia2 days ago
Since being deposed in a coup last year, she has been under house arrest at an undisclosed location
Asia2 days ago
India’s External Affairs Ministry said the team has been deployed to its embassy in the Kabul
Asia2 days ago
The diagnostic technique has been approved by WHO, FDA
Asia2 days ago
US treasury delegation expected to visit country to assess the economic crisis
Asia2 days ago