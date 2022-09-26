Russian President Vladimir Putin grants citizenship to Edward Snowden

The vessel was packed with 50 pilgrims who were travelling to a centuries-old temple
President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader on Monday.
Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed by the decree as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website.
Snowden, a former contractor with the US National Security Agency, has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs.
He was granted permanent residency in 2020 and said at the time that he planned to apply for Russian citizenship, without renouncing his US citizenship.
Ankita Bhandari's body was found on Saturday near a bridge over the Ganges in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
The politician is considered one of the key architects who helped oust Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan
Around Dh1.7 million worth of help and 7 containers have been dispersed in different cities to support millions of people affected
The storm, the strongest to hit the country this year, is expected to continue strengthening as it makes landfall northeast of Manila later in the day
Local governments told to undertake pre-emptive evacuations of communities
Police fire tear gas and water cannon to clear out the demonstrators
Anoop from Kerala won the money earlier this month and rejected a bank loan that he had previously applied for