Police probe ‘honour killing’ of Pakistani-Spanish sisters

Tempers boiled over in a sweltering arena that had no air-conditioning during heatwave in Delhi
Asia3 days ago
Police were on Saturday investigating the murder of two Pakistani-Spanish sisters as an “honour killing”, a brutal patriarchal practice that sees women put to death for bringing “shame” on their families.
Women have been shot, stabbed, stoned, set alight and strangled for the charge of tainting their family’s “honour”. Such women are often slain by their own relatives, acting outside the law to uphold their family reputation according to ancient tribal mores.
Police in the eastern city of Gujrat said they are investigating the murder of Aneesa Abbas, 24, and Arooj Abbas, 21, as the latest in a grim litany of honour killings.
A spokesman told AFP both were seeking separation from their Pakistani husbands and were lured back from Spain to Gujrat where they were strangled and shot on Friday night.
“The family created a story to convince them to come to Pakistan for a couple of days,” said Gujrat police spokesman Nauman Hassan.
“Preliminary investigations show this is a case of honour killing, but it is still developing and the investigation is ongoing,” he added.
Police also said the women were being “pressurised” by their spouses — who were also their cousins — to aid their emigration to Spain.
ALSO READ:
Seven members of the sisters’ family are currently wanted for murder.
The Spanish embassy in Pakistan could not be reached for comment on Saturday.
There were more than 450 honour killings last year, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.
Tempers boiled over in a sweltering arena that had no air-conditioning during heatwave in Delhi
Asia3 days ago
Mumtaz Bibi, born a Sikh and adopted by Muslim couple, searched for her family through social media
Asia3 days ago
Humaira Asghar posted a clip of herself in a ball gown in front of a burning hillside
Asia4 days ago
One of the idols was made of an alloy of eight metals and weighed around five kilos
Asia4 days ago
An April 26 attack by a female suicide bomber killed 3 Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver
Asia4 days ago
The company has 850 restaurants and employs 62,000 people in the country
Asia5 days ago
The ministry said in a statement that dozens of policemen, along with paramilitary troops, have been assigned to his residence
Asia5 days ago
Nineteen people were being treated in four hospitals, mostly for broken bones
Asia5 days ago