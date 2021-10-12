Pakistani capital faces continuous rise in dengue fever cases

Islamabad - At least 113 people contracted the fever and five more succumbed to it in a day

For the second consecutive day, Pakistan's capital Islamabad reported over 100 dengue fever patients, increasing the overall tally to 1,343 cases this year, a health official said on Tuesday.

The continuous rise in dengue cases is resulting in increased pressure on public and private hospitals amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said Islamabad District Health Officer Zaeem Zia.

“On Tuesday, at least 113 people contracted the fever and five more succumbed to it in a day,” said the official, adding that over 200 patients are under treatment at different hospitals.

The official said that the capital witnessed a very high tally of 121 dengue fever patients in a day on Monday. Some 896 cases were reported from rural areas while 447 cases were confirmed in urban areas of Islamabad.

The Islamabad administration has launched an anti-dengue campaign in response to the alarmingly high levels of dengue fever cases.

The country’s eastern Punjab province, which appeared as the most affected region, has already sped up multiple actions against it and has also declared an emergency at all hospitals in the provincial capital Lahore.