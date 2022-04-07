Pakistan: Supreme Court orders no confidence vote to oust PM Khan will go ahead

The most significant decision before the Supreme Court is whether the deputy speaker had the authority to throw out the no-confidence vote
Asia2 days ago
Pakistan's Supreme Court orders that a no-confidence vote to oust PM Khan will go ahead.
The top court said all instructions given by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the President, including dissolution of the assembly, are reversed.
A larger bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan declares the deputy speaker's ruling unconstitutional in a unanimous judgement.
The court sets aside the ruling and the steps taken after it, including the dissolution of the National Assembly.
Asia2 days ago
He will succeed Hashvardhan Shringla
Asia3 days ago
Sports minister and the president’s nephew Namal Rajapaksa resigns from his position amid growing public outrage
Asia3 days ago
Protests staged by the public were reported from small streets, apartment complexes, and multiple areas around the country
Asia3 days ago
Supreme Court to hear arguments on parliament dissolution Monday
Asia3 days ago
Millions are struggling as the island nation grapples to restructure its debts and procure funds
Asia4 days ago
Internet users were unable to access Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp and other social media platforms for nearly 15 hours on Sunday
Asia4 days ago
This comes as a no-confidence motion against the prime minister was dismissed
Asia4 days ago