Pakistan: Supreme Court orders no confidence vote to oust PM Khan will go ahead

The top court declares the deputy speaker’s ruling unconstitutional

By Web Desk Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 7:44 PM Last updated: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 7:49 PM

Pakistan's Supreme Court orders that a no-confidence vote to oust PM Khan will go ahead.

The top court said all instructions given by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the President, including dissolution of the assembly, are reversed.

A larger bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan declares the deputy speaker's ruling unconstitutional in a unanimous judgement.

The court sets aside the ruling and the steps taken after it, including the dissolution of the National Assembly.