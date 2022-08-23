Pakistan: PM Sharif departs on two-day official visit to Qatar

This is his first visit to the country since assuming office in April 2022

Photo: APP

By APP Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 10:44 AM

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left from Islamabad for a two-day official visit to Qatar, on the invitation of the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

This is the Prime Minister's first visit to Qatar since assuming office in April 2022.

During the visit, he is scheduled to meet the Qatari leadership to hold in-depth consultations, and to interact with the business community to highlight exciting investment opportunities in Pakistan.

"Leaving for Qatar today at the invitation of my brother HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. The visit will renew the bond of brotherhood & friendship between our two countries," the Prime Minister wrote earlier on Twitter.

He said Pakistan wanted to transform their "historical bilateral relationship into a more robust strategic relationship".

Photo: @CMShehbaz/Twitter

Prime Minister Sharif will also visit 'Stadium 974' in Doha, where he would be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the Government of Qatar to host the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar is home to more than 200,000 Pakistanis, who contribute to its progress, prosperity and economic development.

