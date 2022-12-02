Pakistan PM condemns 'assassination' attempt on country's head of mission in Kabul

The redevelopment was first mooted in the 1980s as a way to develop valuable land while providing proper housing to those living there
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Pakistan's Head of Mission in Afghanistan's capital Kabul. He called for an immediate inquiry into the incident.
"I strongly condemn dastardly assassination attempt on Head of Mission, Kabul," he said in a tweet.
"I demand immediate investigation and action against perpetrators of this heinous act," he added.
The prime minister lauded the bravery of the security guard, who received bullet wounds while saving the life of the envoy.
"Salute to brave security guard, who took bullet to save his [Head of Mission] life," he said and prayed for his swift recovery.
Ex gratia of Rs1 lakh announced to those who were grievously injured