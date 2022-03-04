Pakistan mosque bombing: Origins of terror attack identified, says PM Imran Khan

Khan described the attack as 'cowardly' and extended his condolences to the victims' families

By Web Desk Published: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 10:19 PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the 'origins' of Friday's terror attack on a mosque in Peshawar have been identified.

A powerful bomb exploded inside a Shiite Muslim mosque, killing at least 56 and wounding dozens more, many of them critically, police said.

Taking to Twitter, Khan described the attack as 'cowardly' and said he has been monitoring all operations. "We now have all info regarding origins of where the terrorists came from & are going after them with full force," he wrote.

Khan also extended his condolences to victims' families. "I have asked CM KP to personally visit the families and look after their needs," he said on Twitter.

Local police official Waheed Khan said the explosion occurred as worshippers had collected in the Kucha Risaldar mosque in Peshawar’s old city for Friday prayers. Ambulances rushed through congested narrow streets carrying the wounded to Lady Reading Hospital, where doctors worked feverishly.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, but both the Daesh group and a violent Pakistani Taliban organisation have carried out similar attacks in the region, located near the border with neighbouring Afghanistan.

Shayan Haider, a witness, had been preparing to enter the mosque when a powerful explosion threw him to the street.

“I opened my eyes and there was dust and bodies everywhere,” he said.

(With inputs from AP)