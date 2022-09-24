One killed in landslide as another typhoon nears Japan

Talas was packing maximum gusts of 90 km/h near the northeastern regions of the country, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency

File photo

By AFP Published: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 7:25 AM Last updated: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 7:28 AM

Typhoon Talas approached eastern Japan on Saturday, bringing heavy rains and killing one person a week after a major storm battered the country.

Japan is currently in its typhoon season, and routinely faces around 20 such storms a year, along with heavy rains that cause flash floods or landslides.

The latest, Talas, was churning near the northeastern region of the country — about 100km off the coast of Omaezaki at 6 am (21.00 GMT on Friday) — according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

It was packing maximum gusts of 90 km/h, the JMA said.

The agency has issued warnings about high waves, heavy rains, landslides and floods in central, eastern and northern Japan, including Tokyo.

A man in his 40s died after his house was hit by a landslide in Kakegawa, Shizuoka prefecture, local media reported.

In a separate landslide in Hamamatsu, also situated in the Shizuoka prefecture, three people (including a nine-year-old boy) suffered light injuries, public broadcaster NHK said.

Police could not immediately confirm the reports.

Last weekend, four people were killed and 151 injured after Typhoon Nanmadol slammed into southwestern Japan.

Scientists say climate change is increasing the severity of these storms, causing extreme weather, such as heat waves, droughts and flash floods to become more frequent and intense.

ALSO READ: