One killed in landslide as another typhoon nears Japan

Some of the medics who refused to work in Sindh province have been fired by the government, according to health authorities
Typhoon Talas approached eastern Japan on Saturday, bringing heavy rains and killing one person a week after a major storm battered the country.
Japan is currently in its typhoon season, and routinely faces around 20 such storms a year, along with heavy rains that cause flash floods or landslides.
The latest, Talas, was churning near the northeastern region of the country — about 100km off the coast of Omaezaki at 6 am (21.00 GMT on Friday) — according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
It was packing maximum gusts of 90 km/h, the JMA said.
The agency has issued warnings about high waves, heavy rains, landslides and floods in central, eastern and northern Japan, including Tokyo.
A man in his 40s died after his house was hit by a landslide in Kakegawa, Shizuoka prefecture, local media reported.
In a separate landslide in Hamamatsu, also situated in the Shizuoka prefecture, three people (including a nine-year-old boy) suffered light injuries, public broadcaster NHK said.
Police could not immediately confirm the reports.
Last weekend, four people were killed and 151 injured after Typhoon Nanmadol slammed into southwestern Japan.
Scientists say climate change is increasing the severity of these storms, causing extreme weather, such as heat waves, droughts and flash floods to become more frequent and intense.
ALSO READ:
Some of the medics who refused to work in Sindh province have been fired by the government, according to health authorities
This comes after outrage following an air strike this month that killed 11 schoolchildren and the throwing out of the elected government in Feb last year
The damage was earlier estimated at $30 billion, for which climate change has been blamed
The charges are related to a speech in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after a close aide was denied bail
Pictures of the Sinpo South Shipyard from September 18 revealed six barges and vessels gathered around the construction hall quay
Nearly 2,300 civilians have been killed in a crackdown on dissent since February last year when the military seized power in a coup
This comes just weeks after the country banned exports of the grain and imposed a 20% duty on various other export types
Chairman Rishad Premji, a vocal critic of moonlighting, said firm has no place for employees who choose to work with competitors while being on their payroll