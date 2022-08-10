New Langya virus infects 35 people in China

Infection found in throat swab samples from patients with fever

Reuters

By PTI Published: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 8:27 PM

A new type of animal-derived Henipavirus has infected people in Shandong and Henan provinces of China, official media in Beijing reported.

The new type of Henipavirus (also named Langya henipavirus, LayV) was found in throat swab samples from febrile patients in eastern China, state-run Global Times quoted media reports.

Scholars who participated in the study pointed out that this newly discovered Henipavirus, which may have come from animals, is associated with some febrile cases, and the infected people have symptoms including fever, fatigue, cough, anorexia, myalgia, and nausea.

There is currently no vaccine or treatment for Henipavirus and the only treatment is supportive care to manage complications.