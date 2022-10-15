Man impersonating Air Force officer caught at Delhi airport

Security experts have said the firing of tear gas by police inside the stadium, a prohibited measure, triggered the riot
A man impersonating an Indian Air Force officer was caught at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, on Saturday.
According to the Delhi Police, the man was posing as a Wing Commander of Indian Air Force at IGI Airport on Thursday.
He was then arrested by the Delhi Police, and two uniforms were recovered from his possession.
The man was produced in Court on Friday, and was sent away for five days' police remand.
Further investigation is underway.
Sharif was elected prime minister by Pakistan’s parliament earlier this year, following a week of political turmoil that led to Imran Khan's ouster
The apex court had earlier reserved its order on petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court upholding the ban on the garment in educational institutions
Police said that the blaze seemed to have erupted from the rear portion of the vehicle, which was soon engulfed in flames
The victim was interviewed and was selected for the job of digital marketing, but was later employed by a company that ran a fake call centre
Kim made the acquisition of these smaller, lighter weapons designed for battlefield use a top priority at a key party congress in January 2021
12 "flaws" found during inspection conducted by state and federal officials
The victim, who was a lottery ticket seller, was lured into coming with the suspects after being offered some bogus financial help