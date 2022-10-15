Man impersonating Air Force officer caught at Delhi airport

The imposter 'wing commander' of the IAF was soon arrested by the Delhi Police, and two uniforms were recovered from his possession

Photo: ANI

By ANI Published: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 10:22 AM

A man impersonating an Indian Air Force officer was caught at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, on Saturday.

According to the Delhi Police, the man was posing as a Wing Commander of Indian Air Force at IGI Airport on Thursday.

He was then arrested by the Delhi Police, and two uniforms were recovered from his possession.

The man was produced in Court on Friday, and was sent away for five days' police remand.

Further investigation is underway.

