Dubai: Man cons woman through dating app, steals Dh620,000

A 33-year-old Asian man impersonated an officer in the army of a Western country, and lured her with the promise to marry her and move with her to the United States.
The man communicated with the European girl using a dating application. She was on it in search of a husband.
When they started talking to each other online, he reassured her by sending her pictures of the man he was impersonating.
He said that he was currently residing in the UAE, but planned to move to the US with her after marrying her.
The man used WhatsApp and Skype to get in touch with her. However, whenever she asked him to switch on his camera, he would tell her that he is at a military base and that it isn't permitted.
The victim said that the man would repeatedly ask for money. He would say that the money was to be used towards their marriage and life in the US. The accused also said that the money was being used to bribe a soldier to replace him in the army. The total sum amounted to Dh620,000. The victim also purchased Dh100,000 in a digital currency.
After she transferred the money, she asked to meet with him. However, he disappeared and shut off all communication with her.
The victim then googled him and found that he is a former officer with a family, and she immediately filed a complaint with the police.
When CID officers reached the location of the accused, they found that he was a 33-year-old Asian who works as a foreman.
Investigations and the suspect's records show that the accused had received large sums of money from the victim's account.
