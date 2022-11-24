Malaysia king names reformist leader Anwar as Prime Minister

Chinese-style modernisation is the modernisation of harmony between man and nature, and the modernisation of taking the road of peaceful development
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has been appointed Prime Minister, the palace said in a statement Thursday, ending a days-long political impasse after inconclusive polls.
"After taking into the consideration the views of Their Royal Highnesses the Malay Rulers, His Majesty has given consent to appoint Anwar Ibrahim as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia," the statement said.
The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims to parts of the island, and the waters surrounding it
The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation in order to provide meaningful opportunities for young people
Nine women were among those punished in northeastern province of Takhar on November 11 on order of provincial courts: Apex court spokesperson
Delhi-based Ayushi Yadav's body was found in a red trolley bag on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura
The auto driver and the passenger sustained burn injuries and have been admitted to the hospital
377 have been injured so far, with 31 people still missing as the number of people displaced from their homes passes 7,000
Yuji Naka is accused of buying shares in another game company, Aiming, when he knew they were going to release a new title jointly developed with Square Enix