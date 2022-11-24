Malaysia king names reformist leader Anwar as Prime Minister

The appointment ends a days-long political impasse after inconclusive polls

Photo: AP

AFP
Thu 24 Nov 2022

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has been appointed Prime Minister, the palace said in a statement Thursday, ending a days-long political impasse after inconclusive polls.

"After taking into the consideration the views of Their Royal Highnesses the Malay Rulers, His Majesty has given consent to appoint Anwar Ibrahim as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia," the statement said.