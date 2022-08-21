Legendary Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor passes away at 71

He ignored a co-pilot's warning to skirt the clouds, flew straight into them
Celebrated Pakistani playback singer Nayyara Noor passed away in Karachi on Saturday at the age of 71.
According to Dawn. the nature of her illness was not immediately clear. She is survived by her husband, Sheharyar Zaidi, and two sons, Ali and Jaafer.
Her long career spanned over several decades during which she sang popular national and movie songs. Late singer was awarded with multiple national honours including the title of Bulbul-e-Pakistan alongside the Pride of Performance Award in 2006.
Nayyara Noor was also honoured with the Nigar Award in 1973.
