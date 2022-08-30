UAE

Israel sentences World Vision Gaza chief for 12 years for aiding Hamas

He is accused of funnelling millions of dollars to the group

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

By AFP

Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 11:23 AM

An Israeli court on Tuesday sentenced the former Gaza head of a major US-based aid agency to 12 years in prison for funnelling millions of dollars to Islamist group Hamas.

The Beersheba district court in southern Israel issued a sentence of "12 years prison time, less the detention" already served for World Vision's Mohammed al-Halabi, who has been jailed throughout the past six years of court proceedings.

