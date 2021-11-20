Indore named cleanest city in India for 5th consecutive year

The bill is a response to a public outcry against a recent spike in incidents of rape of women and children in the country.
It may not be popular among tourists visiting India, or NRIs doing a quick circuit of the country, but Indore has retained its position as the cleanest city for the fifth year in a row.
The city was ranked at the top of the Indian government’s annual cleanliness survey. The Swachh Survekshan awards 2021 were announced by the government on Saturday.
Surat in Gujarat and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh were ranked second and third, while Varanasi was declared as “the cleanest Ganga town.” Chhattisgarh was the cleanest state of India.
Indore, with a population of 3 million, was also declared as India’s first ‘water plus’ city this year and was the only one in the country to be selected for the Clean Air Catalyst programme launched earlier this year by the US Agency for International Development.
It has also been at the helm in segregating garbage at source and in collecting, processing and disposing it scientifically
In 2020, Indore topped the list of metropolises, while Ahmedabad ranked first among big cities, followed by Mysore (medium) and Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh (small city).
