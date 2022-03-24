Indian Coast Guard evacuates ailing sailor off Kochi coast

Kaveh Moussavi's firm was hired by former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf to investigate Sharif's assets
Asia1 day ago
In a swiftly coordinated medical evacuation undertaken by Indian Coast Guards (Kerala and Mahe), an ailing mariner was rescued on Wednesday off Kochi.
According to the Naval press release, a 61-year-old mariner John A Jimenez of the ro-ro motor vessel Grand Neptune off Kochi coast was evacuated at 3.30 pm on Wednesday after a vessel raised medical distress at 8.30 am.
The patient was critical, requiring immediate hospitalisation, the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) in Kochi was informed.
“Considering the gravity of the situation and fulfilling the Coast Guard mandate of providing assistance to distressed mariner at Sea, MRSC (Kochi) initiated the evacuation operation. Meanwhile, MV Grand Neptune was directed to approach Kochi harbour to reduce response time,” the release added.
MRSC (Kochi) liaised with agencies such as Customs, Immigration, Health Department and port control for necessary clearance.
ALSO READ:
The note further read, “At 4.30 pm the vessel reached off Kochi harbour anchorage and adhering to all COVID-19 Protocol and safety standards, the patient was safely transferred to vessel Tug Ocean Pioneer.”
The patient was later shifted to Renai Medicity Hospital in Kochi.
Kaveh Moussavi's firm was hired by former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf to investigate Sharif's assets
Asia1 day ago
Seven bodies have reportedly been retrieved from a single house
Asia2 days ago
The Sri Lankan Navy and Coast Guard and the Indian Navy and Coast Guard provided escort
Asia2 days ago
No sign of survivors from flight with 132 passengers on board
Asia2 days ago
The cause of the crash is still under investigation
Asia2 days ago
If Khan is ousted, the parliament will elect a new prime minister who will decide, along with lawmakers, if early elections should be held
Asia2 days ago
Sri Lanka needs to make nearly $7 billion in payments on foreign loans this year
Asia2 days ago
Thirteen of the works returned are connected to alleged trafficker Subhash Kapoor, a former Manhattan art dealer
Asia2 days ago