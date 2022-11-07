India: Teenage boy kills four members of his family in Tripura

The four victims — one man and three women — had been buried in a pit outside the house

A 15-year-old boy has allegedly killed four of his family members in the Dhalai district of Tripura, Kamalpur police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at the Durai Shib Bari village in Tripura's Dhalai district on Saturday night.

The deceased persons have been identified as Badal Debnath (70), Sumita Debnath (32), Suparna Debnath (10) and Rekha Deb (42).

"At around 11pm, we got the information that a body has been recovered from a pit outside a house. When we reached the spot and excavated, our team found a total of four bodies. Among the dead are three women and a man. All are from the same family."

"The accused is a minor and belongs to the same family. The accused is in our custody," said Kamalpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ramesh Yadav.

The police have registered a case under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is underway.

