IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports

They were hit while plucking tea leaves in Assam
Asia1 day ago
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) welcomed India’s recent decision to relax its ban on wheat exports and allow some shipments to proceed.
A senior IMF official observed that around 30 countries have curtailed exports of commodity goods including food and fuel since the war in Ukraine began.
Last month, India announced that it was banning wheat exports in a bid to check high prices. This decision was made amid concerns of the country's wheat output being affected by a scorching heat wave.
The price of wheat has jumped in the international markets because of the ban and due to the reduced production in Ukraine following the war, according to the UN food agency.
“We are very concerned by the use of food and fertiliser export restrictions, which can exacerbate global price increases and market volatility. So, this goes beyond India,” IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters at a news conference here on Thursday.
“We hope to see further relaxation of bans, and again, not just by India, but also by all countries who have imposed them,” Rice added.
ALSO READ:
They were hit while plucking tea leaves in Assam
Asia1 day ago
The second from the influential family to step away from govt amid a severe economic crisis
Asia1 day ago
Videos go viral on Chinese social media
Asia1 day ago
Dozens of firefighters and vehicles deployed to put out the blaze
Asia1 day ago
Around 1.8 million people affected in the largely rural, mountainous Hunan province
Asia1 day ago
The capital's anti-terror unit confirmed that the attack on the singer was planned by an organised gang
Asia2 days ago
The party has held intra-party elections five days ahead of the deadline given to it by the Election Commission
Asia2 days ago
Wounded spectators have been moved to a nearby hospital
Asia2 days ago