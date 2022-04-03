India: Former MLA sentenced to life in prison in double murder case

Mark Frerichs is believed to be kidnapped by the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network two years ago
Asia1 day ago
The Raigarh Sessions Court on Saturday sentenced Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Anup Kumar Sai to life imprisonment in connection with the 2016 double murder case of a woman and her 14-year-old daughter.
Meanwhile, his driver Bardhan Tappo, who was also arrested in connection with the case, has been acquitted.
The Chakradhar Nagar Police of Raigarh had arrested the former MLA from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, on February 12, 2020.
Sai was the prime accused in the double murder case of a woman Kalpana Das and her minor daughter. According to Police, Kalpana was killed as she was demanding to accept her as the legal wife of Anup Sai. Both Mother and Daughter were staying in an apartment purchased by Anup Sai in Bhubaneswar.
Sai was arrested under sections 302 (Murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of the evidence) and 120(B)(Conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code by the Cyber Crime cell of Chakradharnagar police.
A complaint was filed by Kamlesh Gupta resident of village Sambalpuri in Chakradharanagar police station on May 7, 2016, about the bodies of the unknown woman and girl found on the way.
“The bodies were rolled under a vehicle to make it look like an accident,” said a police officer.
ALSO READ:
Police were able to identify the bodies after one year of search in six states - Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha.
Anup Kumar Sai was earlier associated with the Congress and was elected from the Brajrajnagar seat as a Congress MLA for three tenures. He then joined the BJD in the year 2014 and contested from BJD but lost the seat to the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate.
The Biju Janata Dal has expelled Sai from the party and removed him from the post of chairman of State Warehousing Corporation.
Mark Frerichs is believed to be kidnapped by the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network two years ago
Asia1 day ago
Pakistani PM alleges that the US is conspiring against him after he visited Moscow in February
Asia1 day ago
Hundreds gathered near President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence late on Thursday before police dispersed them with tear gas and water cannons
Asia2 days ago
This comes as the leader faces a no-confidence vote from the opposition
Asia2 days ago
A fourth person is missing and the cause the rare incident is yet to be determined
Asia2 days ago
Domestic operators no longer need to collect the special tariff from overseas Indians visiting the country
Asia2 days ago
The long-range ICBM landed inside the Japanese exclusive economic zone
Asia2 days ago
Energy authority sees lack of sufficient fuel to generate thermal power, water to generate hydropower
Asia2 days ago