India: Rescue efforts halted for man who fell from train into Mumbai Creek

The 34-year-old, who was taking his mother to a hospital, fell off the locomotive early on Saturday morning

Representational image

By ANI Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 8:38 AM

A 34-year-old man fell from a train into Mumbra Creek in the Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday, said the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The man was identified as Satish Taydey. The incident is said to have taken place at around 12.58pm.

According to the police, he was taking his mother to a hospital in Ghatkopar.

Satish lost his balance when the train reached the bridge above Mumbai Creek and fell into the creek.

ALSO READ:

Following the incident, the police and the fire brigade officials started the rescue operation. However, it has been called off for now due to high tide.

No information has been received about him so far.