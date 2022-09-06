India: Former CEO of National Stock Exchange of India arrested in money laundering case

Several firms asked their employees to work from home
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested former NSE CEO and MD Ravi Narain in a money laundering case, officials said. His role is being investigated by the federal probe agency as part of two criminal cases linked to the bourse – the alleged co-location ‘scam’ case and the purported illegal phone tapping of employees.
Narain is understood to have been arrested in the illegal tapping case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED earlier had arrested another former National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in the alleged phone tapping case while the CBI, which is parallely probing these cases, had arrested her in the co-location case.
The Enforcement Directorate has also arrested former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in the alleged illegal phone tapping case.
Several firms asked their employees to work from home
Noeleez Heyzer met with senior junta leaders in the capital last month during her first visit
The apex court had said that it will hear the matter seeking a stay
The high-rise spinning joyride crashed down from a height of 50 feet
The attacker was shot dead before reaching the target
Rescue and relief operations are underway at the hotel, as several people are feared to be still trapped
Officials say the death toll could rise
Violent tremors have caused landslides, damage to homes and power interruptions