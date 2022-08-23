India fires three officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan in March

The most-affected areas were Vidisha, Rajgarh, and Ashoknagar
The Indian Air Force said on Tuesday it had fired three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March.
"A Court of Inquiry, set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile," the air force said in a statement.
More to follow.
The most-affected areas were Vidisha, Rajgarh, and Ashoknagar
The project will avoid more than 615,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year
The team also confiscated different cards and other items
More than 100 Taliban leaders are subject to a sanctions regime that includes asset freezes and travel bans
It aims to further improve the country's ease of doing business
Travel permits for businessmen, families will also be opened
The incident happened while the senior government official was visiting a temple as part of a probe
He and his gang rob the rich and give some of the money to the poor