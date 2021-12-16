India: CSB Bank launches e-filing of tax returns for NRIs

Britain to to act together with partners to limit access to arms, equipment and funding
CSB Bank Ltd and ClearTax launched the facility of e-filing of income tax for its NRI customers on Thursday.
“Our partnership with ClearTax will not only enable basic free of cost self e-filing of income tax for NRI customers as well as resident customers, but also offer CA assisted options for specialised return filings and advisory at a discounted rate,” said C.V.R. Rajendran, managing director and CEO, CSB Bank.
“While the free of cost self-filing option will add to the convenience of the customers by simplifying the process, the assisted option will address the complexities and queries that they may have related to the filing of their income tax. Besides, by providing such services under one roof, it would further enrich and enhance customer convenience and their overall experience with the bank."
The CA-assisted options for specialised return filings along with an expert advisory on matters like capital gains, global income and inheritance will be offered at a discounted rate for CSB Bank customers. The facility will be extended to its resident customers as well.
CSB Bank and ClearTax will hold periodic webinars with domain experts on topics related to taxation.
“To make it even more comprehensive, free tax tools, chat bot and call centre support shall also be provided to the bank’s customers for any queries related to self e-filing of income tax,” he added.
