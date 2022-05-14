India: Building fire kills 27 in New Delhi, police arrest company owners

Signs of water were detected in sampled minerals from 700 million years ago
Asia1 day ago
Police in New Delhi arrested two people suspected of flouting fire safety regulations on Saturday after at least 27 people died in a blaze at a building housing a manufacturing unit for surveillance cameras.
Rescue teams worked overnight to clear the burnt out four-storey building near a railway station in the western suburbs.
More than 75 people were in the building when the fire broke out on Friday evening. Some jumped from windows to save themselves, according to eyewitnesses, and firefighters broke the glass and rescued people with ropes.
Authorities said fire started in an office on the first floor and spread rapidly. Two owners of the company were arrested as part of probe to identify suspected safety violations.
ALSO READ:
Offering condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised 200,000 rupees ($2,580) in compensation for the victims’ next-of-kin.
Signs of water were detected in sampled minerals from 700 million years ago
Asia1 day ago
Respected five-time former premier Ranil Wickremesinghe is the frontrunner to head a 'unity government'
Asia2 days ago
Central bank governor threatens to quit if no government is formed in two days
Asia2 days ago
Expats expect son of late Philippines dictator to deliver on his promise of unity
Asia2 days ago
More than 2,000 people walked, cycled and drove to join Gota Go Gama protests
Asia2 days ago
The hearing of pleas challenging its constitutional validity will be in July
Asia2 days ago
“To the world, he says: Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions”, Vic Rodriguez says
Asia2 days ago
He had been suffering with kidney-related issues and was on dialysis
Asia3 days ago