India: Anil Ambani resigns as director of RPower, RInfra

He has called on the public to show support for his premiership by holding a 'million-man' rally in Islamabad
Asia1 day ago
Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Friday resigned as director of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, following markets regulator Sebi order restraining him from associating with any listed company.
"Anil D Ambani, non-executive director, steps down from the board of Reliance Power in compliance of SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) interim order," Reliance Power said in a BSE filing.
In a separate filing to the stock exchange, Reliance Infrastructure said that Anil Ambani has stepped down from its board "in compliance of Sebi interim order".
Sebi in February barred Reliance Home Finance Ltd, industrialist Anil Ambani and three other individuals from the securities market for allegedly siphoning off funds from the company.
The regulator also restrained Ambani and three others from "associating themselves with any intermediary registered with Sebi, any listed public company or acting directors/ promoters of any public company which intends to raise money from the public till further orders."
The two Reliance Group companies said that Rahul Sarin has been appointed as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director for a term of five years on Friday on the boards of RPower and RInfra, subject to approval of members at the general meeting.
The board of directors of the company unanimously reposed full trust in Ambani's leadership and invaluable contribution to steering the company through great financial challenges and towards being potentially debt-free in the course of the coming financial year, the firms said.
They also said that the boards look forward to an early closure of the matter and inviting Ambani back to provide his vision and leadership to the company in the interest of all stakeholders.
During the past one year the company has created immense value for its around 8 lakh shareholders with stock price increasing from a low of Rs 32 to a high of Rs 150 (469%), the boards noted.
Rahul Sarin, 72, a civil servant with a distinguished record of public service of over 35 years, retired as Secretary to Government of India.
At present Sarin is a director of Afthonia Private Limited.
He has called on the public to show support for his premiership by holding a 'million-man' rally in Islamabad
Asia1 day ago
Tokyo is considering extending additional humanitarian aid of $100 million amid the Russian assault on the country
Asia2 days ago
Most of the aircraft appears to have disintegrated upon impact and no survivors have been found
Asia2 days ago
The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has given instructions for immediate assistance to the families of the victims
Asia2 days ago
A high level probe is investigating the mistakenly launched projectile
Asia2 days ago
Flight 5735 carrying 132 people crashed Monday afternoon outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region
Asia2 days ago
Only one out of the 12 labourers in the store survived the blaze
Asia3 days ago
Video clips posted by China’s state media showed small pieces of the Boeing 737-800 plane scattered over the area
Asia3 days ago