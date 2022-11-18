India: 5 killed, 3 injured in Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident

Preliminary reports suggest that the accident occurred due to the driver's rash and negligent driving

Five persons were killed and three sustained critical injuries after the car they were travelling in collided with another vehicle on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Panvel on Friday morning.

The incident took place in Panvel's Khopoli region.

According to reports, a speeding car with nine passengers rammed into a container vehicle from behind.

Four persons in the car died on the spot, while the remaining passengers were rushed to the MGM Hospital in Kamothe, Panvel, where one more person succumbed to injuries.

A case has been registered against the car driver at the Khopoli police station, and further action is being taken.

Preliminary reports suggest that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving by the driver of the car.

