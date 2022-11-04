India: 11 killed, 1 injured after SUV collides with bus in Madhya Pradesh; PM Modi offers condolences

Seema Devi is an inspiration for others who aspire to make a living for themselves and their households
As many as 11 persons were killed and one person sustained injuries after an SUV they were travelling in collided with a bus near the Jhallar police station at Betul, Madhya Pradesh, in the wee hours of Friday, an official said.
Betul Superintendent of Police (SP) Simala Prasad said that the accident occurred at around 2am. An empty bus was moving on the road, and the SUV, which was coming from the Amravati district collided head-on with the bus.
"There were 11 people travelling, including the driver, in the vehicle (SUV) and all of them died on the spot. The Tavera smashed into the bus in the collision. All the persons who died were labourers who had been working at Kalamta village in Amaravati district for the last 20 days. They left from Amaravati at around 9pm on Thursday and met with an accident here," she added.
The injured person is undergoing treatment in the hospital. Further investigation into the matter is on.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs200,000 for the next of kin of each deceased person, and Rs50,000 for the injured.
