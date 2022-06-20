India: 17 killed due to lightning, thunderstorm in Bihar

The Chief Minister of the state announces ex-gratia of Rs400,000 for each of the victim's families

Mon 20 Jun 2022

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed his grief over the death of 17 people due to lightning and thunderstorms, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs400,000 (around Dh19,000) for the family members of each of the victims.

Taking to the Twitter, the Chief Minister said, “6 people died in Bhagalpur, 3 in Vaishali, 2 in Khagaria, 1 in Katihar, 1 in Saharsa, 1 in Madhepura, 2 in Banka and 1 in Munger due to thunderstorm and lightning. My deepest condolences to the affected families. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given immediately to the next of kin of all the deceased.”

He also asked people to be careful in the bad weather and to follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department to prevent thunderstorms.

“There is an appeal to the people to take full vigil in bad weather and follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department from time to time to prevent thunderstorms. Stay at home and stay safe in bad weather,” he added.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the south west monsoon has further advanced into central India.

Thunderstorm activity accompanied by isolated heavy showers is likely to continue throughout North, Central and East India during the next two to three days.

