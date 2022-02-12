Former Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj dies at 83

Bajaj had served as chairman for more than 40 years

By Web Desk Published: Sat 12 Feb 2022, 3:13 PM

Industrialist and former Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj passed away on Saturday, February 12. He was 83.

"It is with deep sorrow that I inform you about the passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj, husband of the late Rupa Bajaj and father of Rajiv/Deepa, Sanjiv/Shefali and Sunaina/Manish," Bajaj Group said in a statement. “He passed away on the afternoon of 12th February, 2022 in the presence of his closest family members."

Bajaj took over the Bajaj Group in 1965 and acted as the chairman for over 40 years. He resigned in April last year and was serving as chairman emeritus of the firm.

He was awarded with the third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan in 2001. Bajaj also served as a Rajya Sabha MP.