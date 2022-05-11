Ferdinand Marcos Jr claims victory in Philippine election: Spokesman

“To the world, he says: Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions”, Vic Rodriguez says

AP Photo

By AFP Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 10:49 AM Last updated: Wed 11 May 2022, 10:53 AM

Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday claimed victory in the Philippines presidential election, vowing to be a leader “for all Filipinos”, his spokesman said.

“To the world, he says: Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions,” Vic Rodriguez said in a statement.

ALSO READ: