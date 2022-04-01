UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Curfew in Sri Lanka capital after anti-government unrest

Indefinite curfew announced after demonstration outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house turned violent

AFP
AFP

By AFP

Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 12:01 AM

Authorities in Sri Lanka’s capital imposed a curfew late Thursday after a demonstration outside the Colombo home of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa turned violent, with police opening fire to contain the hundreds-strong crowd trying to break in.

It was not immediately clear if they fired live rounds or rubber bullets. At least one man was wounded, witnesses said.

The indefinite curfew was announced after protesters called for the president’s resignation, denouncing his handling of the South Asian nation’s worst economic crisis in over seven decades.


More news from Asia