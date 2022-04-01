Curfew in Sri Lanka capital after anti-government unrest

Indefinite curfew announced after demonstration outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house turned violent

AFP

By AFP Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 12:01 AM

Authorities in Sri Lanka’s capital imposed a curfew late Thursday after a demonstration outside the Colombo home of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa turned violent, with police opening fire to contain the hundreds-strong crowd trying to break in.

It was not immediately clear if they fired live rounds or rubber bullets. At least one man was wounded, witnesses said.

The indefinite curfew was announced after protesters called for the president’s resignation, denouncing his handling of the South Asian nation’s worst economic crisis in over seven decades.