Curfew in Sri Lanka capital after anti-government unrest

Pyeongyang's test was likely of the same intercontinental ballistic missile it fired in 2017, says Seoul
Asia1 day ago
Authorities in Sri Lanka’s capital imposed a curfew late Thursday after a demonstration outside the Colombo home of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa turned violent, with police opening fire to contain the hundreds-strong crowd trying to break in.
It was not immediately clear if they fired live rounds or rubber bullets. At least one man was wounded, witnesses said.
The indefinite curfew was announced after protesters called for the president’s resignation, denouncing his handling of the South Asian nation’s worst economic crisis in over seven decades.
Pyeongyang's test was likely of the same intercontinental ballistic missile it fired in 2017, says Seoul
Asia1 day ago
Authorities in the Delhi had started their efforts on Tuesday night
Asia1 day ago
The police believes he is the ‘kingpin’ in the murder of Sagar Dhankar, a wrestler
Asia2 days ago
The house will begin a debate on the motion on Thursday
Asia3 days ago
LuLu Group International to set up two shopping malls and a 100% export-oriented food processing unit in Tamil Nadu
Asia3 days ago
The cause of the China Eastern Airlines crash has mystified aviation authorities
Asia3 days ago
The strikers are also demanding the government halt its plans to monetize state assets
Asia3 days ago
Addressing the rally, Khan claimed he was the subject of a 'foreign conspiracy' aimed at dislodging his government
Asia4 days ago