UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

At least seven injured in explosion at entrance to Jerusalem

Israeli Army Radio said the blast was caused by an explosive device planted at the scene

By Reuters

Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 9:47 AM

Last updated: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 9:49 AM

An explosion near a bus stop at the entrance to Jerusalem injured at least seven people on Wednesday, Israel's ambulance service said.

Israeli Army Radio said the blast was caused by an explosive device planted at the scene.

ALSO READ:


More news from Asia