At least seven injured in explosion at entrance to Jerusalem

Israeli Army Radio said the blast was caused by an explosive device planted at the scene

By Reuters Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 9:47 AM Last updated: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 9:49 AM

An explosion near a bus stop at the entrance to Jerusalem injured at least seven people on Wednesday, Israel's ambulance service said.

Israeli Army Radio said the blast was caused by an explosive device planted at the scene.

