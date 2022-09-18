UAE

27 dead after bus overturns on highway in China

Early morning accident was in Sandu county, which is southeast of the city of Guiyang, the capital of country's Guizhou province

By AP

Published: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 10:13 AM

Last updated: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 10:26 AM

A bus overturned on an expressway in southwestern China on Sunday, leaving 27 people dead and injuring 20 others, police said.

The early morning accident was in Sandu county, which is southeast of the city of Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province, a brief police statement said.

The bus had 47 people on board and the injured were being treated. No other information was immediately released.

