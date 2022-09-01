UAE: Latest arts and culture events around town

You don’t have to be an artist to appreciate art or a professional to practise an art form. Sometimes, the best of art experiences begin with an individual absorbing in a form, or even sitting back and listening to a great tune. Adults and children alike, here’s what you can give a try.

Design thinking

OliOli has launched a couple of weekly Afterschool Programs (11 sessions) for kids aged 6-8 years, who can create their own interactive stories while learning the foundations of electronics and programming. Called Creative Tech, the program will nurture attributes such as problem-solving, creativity, design thinking, and digital literacy; inviting kids to unleash their creativity and tinker with technology to create their own interactive stories through playful, collaborative and open-ended projects. The participants will experiment with paper electronics, create projects and journals to develop design thinking and reflection skills, and collaborate with peers to create meaningful, growth-oriented relationships.

At: OliOli Children’s Museum, Al Quoz, Dubai, September 13 onwards

Therapeutic art

All levels, from novice to experienced artists, are welcomed as the team from We Love Art guides everyone in making a masterpiece of their very own. Yes, the popular Paint & Grape session is back, with the attendees enjoying three hours of tuition to complete a masterpiece for them to take home, including all painting materials, a pre-sketched canvas, beverages and canapes. The theme for this session will be Abstract Stairways and Modern Reflection, and promises a relaxing, arty experience.

At: Couqley French Bistro & Bar JLT, Dubai, September 11, 2-5pm

Sound of music

If your idea of art is absorbing exhilarating tunes and eclectic beats, then indulge in Sounds of Levitation, with deep, melodic, and organic house music. Their line-up includes DJs from Ibiza Global Radio, including DJ Nana Mom, JP Mayeur, DJ Avibold, and DJ Emery, who will rotate every two weeks to keep the evenings fresh and unique. Of course, as you immerse in immersive house music, you can put your feet up and indulge in good food and beverages too.

At: The Birdcage, Pullman Dubai Downtown, Wednesday to Sunday (7pm onwards)

