To infinity and beyond: New immersive exhibition in UAE to take visitors to space

The voyage begins at the heart of the Guyanese rainforest and ends at the very edge of the universe

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 4:26 PM

A journey to the edge of the universe might be a distant dream for many, but a new immersive exhibition in Dubai is here to provide a dreamy, interstellar experience.

The Dubai Mall's Infinity des Lumières, the largest digital art centre in the GCC, partnered with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), to launch a new show titled 'Destination Cosmos: The Ultimate Challenge'.

Visitors will embark on an unforgettable, multi-sensory journey to outer space. The programme is a celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales (CNES) - the French Space Agency.

Destination Cosmos aims to spread knowledge about the universe, and to contribute to improving people's daily lives - one of the key objectives of the UAE’s National Space Strategy for 2030.

The hall consists of 130 projectors, 58 speakers, and 3,000 HD digital moving images. Visitors can indulge in an elaborate 13-segment programme (which includes a prologue) through a plenitude of stars, planets, nebulae, and supernovae. The unique voyage begins at the heart of the Guyanese rainforest and ends at the very edge of the universe.

Salem Humaid Almarri, director-general, MBRSC, said: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Infinity des Lumières and (the) CNES. Through this novel digital exhibition, residents and visitors alike will have a new way to discover and learn about space that is immersive and enjoyable.”

ALSO READ:

Wael Soueid, executive director at Infinity des Lumières, expressed his excitement at having the support of the MBRSC and the CNES for this prized opportunity.

“This partnership is a testament to Infinity des Lumières' dedication to enrich minds and facilitate the exchange of ideas and knowledge through an experience that is accessible by (to) all.​ We are confident that Destination Cosmos will be an awe-inspiring edutainment experience for our visitors, and we look forward to opening our doors to the surreal outer space.”