Art of the future: Tech-infused exhibitions to look out for

This weekend, we take a look at an exhibition where art and technology merge seamlessly, and another where three-dimensional sculptures explore the depths of human life. They open up the discussion, once more, on what will be the future of art?
Human connections in a pandemic
The exploration of the digital is at the core of Galloire as a platform and contemporary gallery, no wonder their first show in the physical location, a group exhibition titled I’M NOT A ROBOT features a collection of renowned international artists whose work explores human connection in a digital age, especially relevant given our reliance on technology to maintain communication throughout the pandemic. The exhibition opened on the 31st of last month and includes works by Daniel Canogar, Anne Spalter, Xavi Sole Mora, Jonathan Monaghan, Jonas Lund and Addie Wagenknecht. All of these artists are pioneers in their field and the works on display range from physical paintings created collaboratively with AI programmed robots through to a selection of digital works made available as NFTs. Featured artist Addie Wagenknecht said, “In a time where meme-based cryptocurrency is using up the world’s grid and art is being slashed from every major budget line in exchange for border walls and tax cuts, artists who are in discussion with technology, but more specifically are able to contextualise where our bodies belong in the future of art and tech, and how we engage with consumption form the highlight.” Daniel Canogar added, “My artwork is an attempt to materialise the digital, to give it a face, as a way of helping me wrap my mind around the intangibility and ever-expanding depths of the electronic realm we are now so surrounded by.”
Until February 28, opening hours, 10am to 10pm, Galloire, London Street, City Walk, Dubai
Three-dimensional marvels
Italian artist Antonio Signorini’s Movement is his first solo exhibition in Dubai, which opened last Wednesday. His remarkable nine-year artistic practice has taken him on a quest to understand ancient cave art and translate the archetypal human journey into dynamic three-dimensional sculptures. Having received a local residency in the UAE, Signorini splits his time between Florence and Dubai. The exhibition will mark the first-time figures from The Warriors and The Dancers series. “From the beginning, I’ve always imagined presenting them as one complete artwork, but I’ve never shown them together until now,” he said. In addition, the exhibition will also include experimental new additions from the landmark Flying Horses series. The artist adds, “These horses are not shackled to traditional gallery plinths but instead appear to float over a stainless-steel pedestal, as though mid-gallop across the ever-shifting sand dunes that lie in wait just beyond Dubai’s dazzling urban sprawl.”
Until March 31, opening hours, 10am to 10pm, Oblong Contemporary Gallery, BlueWaters Island, Dubai
Save the date
On March 1, The NYUAD Art Gallery will open Parthenogenesis: Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, Hesam Rahmanian. The artists, originally from Iran, have adopted the UAE as their home. In their first institutional solo exhibition in the UAE, the artists create a landscape in the gallery that traces how an artwork grows itself through an artist’s relationships with others. Parthenogenesis is a testament to their 13 years in Dubai as artists living and working together, creating a landscape and tapestry of continuously evolving ideas and dialogues with collaborators, artists, and visitors to their home
