Restaurant Review: Beirut-born Mitsu-Ya comes to town

Relish the à la carte menu at a new Japanese restaurant at Ritz Carlton DIFC

The Ritz Carlton DIFC is a one-stop destination for fine dining in the city. On March 1, there was a new addition as Lebanon’s Mitsu-Ya, Sushi Bar, and Izakaya, came to town to offer an authentic Japanese dining experience.

Mitsuteru Arai, the globe-trotting Japanese chef, is cooking up a storm at the 45-seater exquisitely designed minimalist destination and offers both omakase — a type of meal consisting of dishes selected by a chef — and à la carte option.

The omakase is available at chef Mitsuteru’s bar and the menu comprises otoro tuna and hamachi, alongside grilled or marinated fish and vegetables such as nigiri, sashimi, and more.

The à la carte option includes Asari clam soup, green tea noodle crab, popcorn shrimp served with Mitsu-ya sauce, kinoke sauté, and a happy blend of earthy mushrooms with a butter soy glaze.

There are several ramen options, such as shoyu ramen, mushroom ramen, sweet miso ramen, spicy miso ramen, miso yasai ramen, yuzu shio ramen, ebi wonton ramen coupled with beef tantanmen. A chef’s recommendation can be served in quick succession along with minced beef, marinated boiled egg, bokchoy, sesame paste, and la-yu chilli oil.

The main courses offer a variety of fish — both grilled and steamed — as well as meat options, including the grilled octopus, which is served with mixed mushrooms and sautéed potatoes and an onion-based sauce on the side. Wagyu tenderloin is served with yakiniku sauce and yuzu-mashed potato on a bed of fluffy multigrain rice.

Diners can complement their meal with in-house Japanese beverages. Green tea fondant, with vanilla ice cream, and the Mitsu-Ya chocolate parfait are the dessert options.

