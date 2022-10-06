From Coke Studio Live to Zakir Khan: 6 events you need to mark in your calendar

Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement

By WKND Desk Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 11:13 PM

World Arthritis Day

With more than 350 million people worldwide being diagnosed with some form of arthritis, as well as 1 in 5 people in the UAE, about 20 per cent of the wider Gulf population is affected by the disease. For this World Arthritis Day, the MEAF (Middle East Arthritis Foundation) is organising its first in person awareness event in two years on October 15, 2022. This event aims at spreading information about the disease and highlighting the importance of getting tested early and the preventive measures one can take. With free ultrasound scanning of hands and bone density test for osteoporosis; Tai Chi session by Yasser Bilgrami; live yoga and meditation led by Akil; Dance and Movement session by Dans Troupe, and a lucky draw competition. This event will be giving the public, patients, and caregivers a chance to get personal with professionals. Attend the event with your loved ones at Shangri La Hotel, Dubai, between 9am to 4pm. To register for the free programs, visit www.arthritis.ae/wad/.

Women on Wheels

One of Dubai’s biggest track event is here, The Women’s Cycling Challenge, taking place at the Qudra Cycle Track in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve on October 8, 2022. Participants can choose from the 40km course and the 70km course, with refreshments and assistance at every 10km. The women who bag the top three positions will be awarded trophies, whereas every participant who crosses the finish line will be given a medal. Whether you are an experienced athlete, or someone just looking for a fun challenge, everybody is welcome to participate. For more information on the tickets, visit www.womenscycling.ae.

Food for the skin

Turmeric has been one of the age-old natural ingredients used for skincare, and gut health throughout Indian history. With its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric helps in preserving that supple glow in your skin. DermoViva from Dabur International has launched a range of skincare integrated with turmeric, such as lotions, creams, face washes, scrubs, and masks. This premium range also includes the likes of products made from pomegranate, avocado, and green tea. The products are dermatologically tested and are cruelty free, sulphate-free, paraben free, and packaged with recyclable containers. Go natural while pampering your skin. These products are available to purchase from Amazon, noon and supermarkets like Carrefour and Lulu.

Laugh Out Loud

One of India’s leading comedians, Zakir Khan is coming to Dubai on October 28, 2022, from 9pm onwards at The Agenda in Dubai Media City. As a support to his Tathastu World Tour, the comedian will be getting personal and raw with the audience. Zakir will talk about his personal chronicles and early years, making the audiences roll in laughter. The event is hosted by XPRNC, an Intellectual Property & Festival company and Milestone Entertainment in the Middle East. For more information on tickets, www.ae.bookmyshow.com.

Pakistan’s musical prodigies

Pakistani musical fans and rhythm ravers get ready to have a musical night with Live Coke Studio as some of the most trending Pakistani artists like Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, Hassan Raheem, and Faisal Kapadia open with chart-topping songs. Doors open at 7pm on October 14, 2022, at City Walk’s Coca Cola Arena and the concert will begin at 9pm. For more information on tickets and the event, visit www.coca-cola-arena.com.

Turn your house into a home

Emaar malls like The Dubai Mall and Dubai Hills Mall are back with their Dubai Home Festival to make sure that your homes are adorned with the latest trends and designs this season. From September 30 until October 13, have 1,800 retail stores at your service as you purchase some of the best household items to upgrade your home according to your own exquisite taste. Dubai Hills Mall is also collaborating with Indigo Living to conduct a series of workshops on topics like interior décor to indoor design photography and much more. On October 8, well-known TEDx speaker Shireen Mitwalli will be taking to the stage with an inspiring talk. For more information, visit www.visitdubai.com.