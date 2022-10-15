A Disney tale never gets old, even when retold decades later

Hakuna Matata (no worries); the artists may be playing animals on stage, but they’re telling a story everyone can identify with (and how!)

by Purva Grover Published: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 7:47 PM

A timeless tale complemented by jaw-dropping musical performances and award-winning costumes, The Lion King: The Musical is coming to Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. 2022 marks 25 years of the show, which is also often referred to as ‘a celebration of life’. The combination of the story, the legendary musical score, and the intricate costuming and production are just a few of the elements that have enabled this performance to transcend through generations. “The show is debuting for the first time not only in Abu Dhabi but in all of the Middle East – a historic moment for the musical. It’s been a long time coming and we’re excited for the audience to experience the magic, as we know Abu Dhabi is an established hub for entertainment, arts and cultural sectors,” said Nicolas Renna, managing director, Proactiv, the international event organisers, bringing the show (two hours and thirty minutes, with an intermission) here, which will run from November 16 until December 10. Needless to say, the show has been the recipient of more than 70 major international theatre awards. We speak to the performers to understand how to tell a classic, yet keep it fresh, for generations, over decades.

You can never have enough of Disney

“I think that Disney tales are classic life lessons. Everyone can connect to the story and relate it to their own life. At its core, The Lion King is a human story. It deals with real-life human emotions – love, hate, jealousy, friendship, loss and fear; et al. We have all felt those things. You can watch the story as a child and adult, and take something completely different away from it, because of where you are in your journey. The story holds such a strong emotional connection. Yes, we are on stage playing animals, but we are telling a story everyone can identify with,” said Antony Lawrence, performing artist, who plays the iconic villain Scar in the show. Mthokozisi Emkay Khanyile, a performing artist, who plays the legendary role of Mufasa (King of the Pride Lands), quoted the classic song, Circle of Life, “Like the Mandrill-Griot RAFIKI sings ‘… there is more to see than can ever be seen; more to do than can ever be done.’ And the same is true for us actors, who have the incredible responsibility of telling this story — we are constantly discovering more hidden meanings within this rich story, and it makes it exciting for us to go on stage and share these new meanings with the audiences.” Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher; The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice’s songs from The Lion King animated film; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and more.

Behind the scenes, how do artists stay mentally and physically fit?

Overall, between cast and crew over 120 people are working behind the show. Mthokozisi, who performed on the West End before joining the International Tour, advised that whilst performing it is important to exercise consistently and rest fully while also eating healthy, staying hydrated and getting enough sunlight and fresh air. “Performing eight shows a week is no small task, but I love it. I keep my body in shape by eating and resting well. I regularly go to the gym to keep my fitness up. However, being on stage is the most mentally satisfying activity. The stage is my home. At each performance, I get to transport an audience to a different world, and for those few hours, the outside world disappears,” said Antony. The show has many layers and Taymor has created a style of performance merging the lines between animal and human, “You can dig deeper and deeper into the hidden meanings of the performance and keep finding new things,” said Antony, who has played the role since 2018 and still find new things to explore.

What it takes to make The Lion King