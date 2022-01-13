UAE: How residents can watch Dewa’s nanosatellite launch live today

A three-dose course of Vaxzevria was effective against the rapidly spreading new variant.
coronavirus
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has invited the public in the UAE to watch the live coverage of launching its nanosatellite Dewa-Sat 1 on January 13 (today).
The UAE residents can watch the live coverage of the launch at 7:25pm UAE time.
The satellite will be launched by SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex (SLC-40) in Florida, USA. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, will attend the launch along with officials from Dewa, SpaceX, and NanoAvionics. You can watch the live coverage on
The U3 nanosatellite was designed and developed at Dewa’s R&D Centre in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to improve the operations, maintenance and planning of DEWA’s networks with the support of nanosatellite technology, Internet of Things (IoT), and remote sensing technologies.
