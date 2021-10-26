Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021 | Rabi Al-Awwal 20, 1443
00
:
00
:
00
UAE
Crime
Education
Expo 2020
Government
Legal
Transport
Weather
Dubai
Abu Dhabi
Sharjah
Ajman
Ras Al Khaimah
Fujairah
Umm Al Quwain
Life and Living
Visa & Immigration in UAE
Banking in UAE
Schooling in UAE
Housing in UAE
World
Saudi Arabia
Bahrain
Oman
Kuwait
Qatar
MENA
India
Pakistan
Philippines
Americas
Europe
Africa
Opinion
Columnists
Editorial
Business
Auto
Aviation
Finance
Corporate
Cryptocurrency
Markets
Economy
Finance
Economy
Energy
Infrastructure
Markets
Property
Start-Ups
Telecom
Tech
Currency Exchange
Sports
Cricket
Football
F1
Golf
Horse Racing
Tennis
Entertainment
Movies
OTT
Music
Local Events
Newsmakers
Food
Restaurant Reviews
Food Listings
lifestyle
Arts & Culture
Beauty
Design
Fashion
Food
Health
Home
Mental Health
Parenting
Relationships
Shopping
StayHome
Wellness
Travel
Staycations
Vacations
UAE Attractions
Reviews
Tech Reviews
Motoring Reviews
Movie Reviews
Book reviews
Restaurant Reviews
Brands
City Times
WKND
Young Times
BRB
SHE
Metrolife
Buzzon
KT Filme
KT Gamez
Supplements
KT Engage
BTR
Metrolife
SHE
Inspired Living
Travel
Business Management
KT Events
DigiPay
Future of Smart Cities
Artelligence
UniExpo
DigiBank
FOI
UAE Holidays
Expo 2020
Year of the 50th
Offbeat
Tech
Motoring
Community
Long Reads
Newsletters
eMagazines
Photos
Podcasts
Videos
Gold/Forex
Prayer Timings
Cinema Listings
Weather
E-Paper
Buzzon
Inspired Living
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Sitemap
KT APPDOWNLOAD
iPhone | iPad
Android
Huawei
Expo 2020
Covid-19
UAE
World
Opinion
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Food
Lifestyle
Gold/Forex
Supplements
KT Engage
Prayer Timings
Cinema listings
Home
UAE GOLD RATE (AED)
TYPE
MORNING
EVENING
YESTERDAY
OUNCE
6,620.68
6,620.68
6,639.03
24K
218.50
218.50
219.00
22K
205.25
205.25
205.75
21K
195.75
195.75
196.25
18K
167.75
167.75
168.25
×
Type your keywords
Search