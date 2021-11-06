Swapna Suresh, accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, out on bail

She and an aide had been arrested last year for their alleged role in the smuggling of 30kg of gold from the UAE

by Tamanna Sajeed Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 11:13 AM

Swapna Suresh, the main accused in last year's Kerala gold smuggling case, has been released on bail.

According to a tweet from ANI, the Kerala High Court in Thiruvananthapuram granted her bail on November 2 on a bond of 2.5 million rupees and two solvent sureties. She walked out of Attakulangara Women's Prison, Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, where she was received by her mother Prabha Suresh.

The Kerala High Court also granted bail to her and seven others in a UAPA case lodged by the NIA in connection with smuggling gold through diplomatic channels, saying that prima facie, it does not find that they committed any of the terrorist acts alleged against them.

ALSO READ:

Suresh, a former secretary at the UAE Consulate-General's office in Thiruvananthapuram, and an aide, Sandeep Nair, were detained in Bangalore in 2020 for their alleged roles in the case.