Swapna Suresh, accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, out on bail

The UAE and Gulf economies will recover next year as the Covid-19 pandemic induced challenges subside and non-oil sectors return to their pre-pandemic levels
Economy2 hours ago
Swapna Suresh, the main accused in last year's Kerala gold smuggling case, has been released on bail.
According to a tweet from ANI, the Kerala High Court in Thiruvananthapuram granted her bail on November 2 on a bond of 2.5 million rupees and two solvent sureties. She walked out of Attakulangara Women's Prison, Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, where she was received by her mother Prabha Suresh.
The Kerala High Court also granted bail to her and seven others in a UAPA case lodged by the NIA in connection with smuggling gold through diplomatic channels, saying that prima facie, it does not find that they committed any of the terrorist acts alleged against them.
ALSO READ:
Suresh, a former secretary at the UAE Consulate-General's office in Thiruvananthapuram, and an aide, Sandeep Nair, were detained in Bangalore in 2020 for their alleged roles in the case.
The UAE and Gulf economies will recover next year as the Covid-19 pandemic induced challenges subside and non-oil sectors return to their pre-pandemic levels
Economy2 hours ago
Crew-2 mission members to come back from the International Space Station on Endeavour spacecraft
Americas2 hours ago
Global recruitment firm Robert Half says Dubai expat tenures increases from 3 years to around 8-10 years
Visa and Immigration in UAE3 hours ago
Police have advised motorists to be careful
3 hours ago
The show was held at Madinat Jumeirah on Friday.
Local Events3 hours ago
Dronacharya award recipient trained likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Surinder Khanna
Sports3 hours ago
Democrats resolve months-long standoff between progressives and moderates
Americas4 hours ago
Only nine survivors found amid rubble of 21-storey tower
World4 hours ago