Sharjah Big Shopper Sale: Get up to 80% off on deals

Five-day mega sale beginning Nov 30 to coincide with 50th National Day holidays

by Michael Gomes Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 6:48 PM Last updated: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 6:49 PM

Sharjah's popular Big Shopper Sale is back again with tempting offers on fashion, electronics, home decor, lifestyle, ethnic wear and beauty products.Taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah from November 30 to December 4, the event will be coinciding with the UAE's golden jubilee celebrations.

“We are hosting an event for the third time within a year and I am happy to note that the Big Shopper Sale has earned the trust of both the retailers and the visitors to justify a third edition within 11 months. The reasons for the extraordinary success of the event could be the steady rise in consumer demand and spending, and is a sign of overall health of the economy,” said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

Retailers will be offering up to 80 per cent discounts on global, homegrown as well as regional brands.

“The four days of break due to the National Day holiday and weekend provides every resident and visitor a great opportunity to not only take advantage of some of the lowest prices in town but also spend time with your family and friends. Besides, the show also gives visitors a good opportunity to pick and choose from hundreds of brands under a single roof. The exclusivity of the event will also be a great draw for visitors,” said Jacob Varghese, of Liz Exhibition’s.

The five-day sale will be open from 11am to 11pm daily. Entry fee of Dhs 5 while children below 12 enter for free.