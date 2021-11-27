Indian music duo Sachin-Jigar thrill fans at ICAI Abu Dhabi event

The composers entertained fans with non-stop hit songs and chartbusters

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 3:23 PM

Sachin-Jigar, the Indian music composer duo of Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, entertained fans with non-stop hit songs and chartbusters during a musical concert held by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Abu Dhabi Chapter.

The duo kicked off the evening with a soothing romantic number ‘Jeena Jeena’ (Badlapur), playback singers Anusha Mani and Rakesh Maini joined the party with ‘Saibo’ (Shor in the City) and ‘Sun Saathiya Mahiya’ (ABCD 2).

“We are really honoured to be here. We have started with some love songs. It’s just giving you some time, a friendly warning, as eventually we are going to kick into some dance music,” Sachin said.

They mesmerised fans with popular numbers: ‘Samjhawan’ (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania), ‘Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Aave’ (Raid), ‘Jeene Laga Hoon’ (Ramaiya Vastavaiya), ‘Valam’ (Made in China), ‘Haareya’ (Meri Pyaari Bindu), ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage’ (Kabir Singh), ‘Afreen, Afreen’ and more.

The duo come from a commerce background. Sachin's father was a chartered accountant (CA), but they gave it all up to follow their passion for music.

“He (father) wanted me to be a CA. I am lucky to have been able to follow my passion. Those who are aspiring artists must follow their heart then you will find only assets and profits in your balance sheets and nothing else,” Sachin explained.

The singers gelled with fans, who sang along the choruses of the songs, and together, they created some beautiful moments. The concert shifted gears with a series of non-stop dance songs like ‘Aankh Marey’, ‘Balam Pichkari’, ‘Bijuriya’, ‘Desi Girl’, ‘Kudi Gujarat Di’, ‘Gori Naal Ishq Mitha’, ‘Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag’, ‘Burj Khalifa’, which saw fans scores of fans take to the floor to dance and sing along.

The concert was held as part of the two-day ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter’s 33rd annual international seminar featuring top entrepreneurs, industry and community leaders, sportspersons, motivational speakers and founders of start-ups.