Global Business Forum Asean- KT spoke to Mr Omar Khan, Director of International Offices, Dubai Chamber

Dr. Brian Shegar, President, UAE-Singapore Business Council Singapore talks about the benefit for him to attend #GBFASEAN2021 and bilateral relations with the UAE
Videos7 minutes ago
Category
Sort By
Dr. Brian Shegar, President, UAE-Singapore Business Council Singapore talks about the benefit for him to attend #GBFASEAN2021 and bilateral relations with the UAE
Videos7 minutes ago
The Global Business Forum - Asean was held at the Dubai Exhibition Center at the Expo 2020 Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates and Deputy Prime Minister of Dubai attended the insightful and informative sessions. Khaleej Times spoke to H.E. Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers about the various opportunities and experiences at the GBF Asean.
Videos15 minutes ago
The Global Business Forum - Asean was held at the Dubai Exhibition Center at the Expo 2020 Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates and Deputy Prime Minister of Dubai attended the insightful and informative sessions. Khaleej Times spoke to Mr Omar Khan, Director of International Offices, Dubai Chamber about the various opportunities and experiences at the GBF Asean.
Videos21 minutes ago
The Global Business Forum - Asean was held at the Dubai Exhibition Center at the Expo 2020 Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates and Deputy Prime Minister of Dubai attended the insightful and informative sessions. Khaleej Times spoke to Mr Ramon M. Lopez, Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry, Philippines about the various opportunities and experiences at the GBF Asean.
Videos29 minutes ago
The event aimed to bring together influential voices, fitness experts, and ambassadors to foster a dialogue about the connecting pillars of health, including both physical and mental factors such as sleep, stress, and heart health, and how wearable technology in this domain can aid one’s journey to better health and discovering what's strong with you.
Videos1 week ago
KT heads out to Ras Al Khaimah for a special Thanksgiving dinner cooked up by Chef Giovanni at Cove Rotana
Food2 weeks ago
Dubai artist Noor Galadari's first exhibition displayed her surreal paintings under the theme 'Not All Those Who Wander Are Lost.' The show is a fantastical journey, with 10 per cent of sale proceeds going to people of determination.
Videos2 weeks ago
Take a look as we take an insightful and delightful trip through the Japanese pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The pavilion has many ideas and experiences displayed beautifully and gadgets that guide you through it
Expo 20202 weeks ago
The month-long fiesta for padel lovers is coming to an end on November 27. The tournament is bringing together a male and female competition for beginners and intermediary padel tennis players under categories A&B, C+ and C.
Sports2 weeks ago
For the first time on Food Trail, we take you on a boodle fight experience. From the kitchen to the table, we show you how Spice Grill prepares the amazing seafood and steaks.
Videos2 weeks ago
Visitors to the Spanish pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, will get a chance to experience the culture and taste the flavours of Spain’s autonomous territory of Castilla-La Mancha
Videos2 weeks ago
We went inside the Global 7500 aircraft at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Here are the top 3 features that make this private jet a unique one.
Videos3 weeks ago
Meet Lynn Jung, the 32-year-old professional free runner and parkour athlete
Videos3 weeks ago
We went behind the scenes at Kojaki to see how they recreate authentic flavours from Korea. This restaurant offers high-end dining, vibrant ambiance and is from the Never Been Seen Collection at Expo 2020 Dubai. So, let's take a look inside.
Videos4 weeks ago
At 100 years, Jocelyn Henderson has certainly outlived most people from her generation. Yet, reaching this remarkable and rare feat is certainly not the only unique achievement of this British expat and proud Abu Dhabi resident.
Videos4 weeks ago
We speak to the Ambassador of Malta about what makes the world's 10th smallest country an attractive holiday destination for UAE travellers.
Videos4 weeks ago