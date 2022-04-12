Carlos Martinez appointed as The Business Year COO

Published: Tue 12 Apr 2022, 2:43 PM Last updated: Tue 12 Apr 2022, 2:44 PM

The Business Year, a global media group that has been providing investors, businesses, and governments with first-hand insights into the world’s most dynamic markets for over a decade, has announced the appointment of Carlos Martinez as COO. The former regional director for Europe and Africa is expected to bring new energy to the company as it expands and deepens its coverage of markets around the world.

Martinez is an experienced editor, manager, and sales professional, having held roles at Telefonica Movistar and Iberia Airlines before joining 'The Business Year' in 2015. After heading up research projects for 'The Business Year' as the country editor and Project Director in Kazakhstan, Sharjah, Dubai, Costa Rica, Lebanon, Colombia, and Panama, he took on the role of country manager, successfully overseeing Spain and Portugal operations before becoming regional director for Europe and Africa, overseeing 13 countries. In this role, he was instrumental in expanding The Business Year’s research operations into Angola.

Speaking on Martinez’s appointment, CEO Ayşe Valentin said that, “Martinez was the natural choice for COO thanks to his wealth of experience and many successes with 'The Business Year' so far. He is an inspiring leader with keen business sentiment and I’m in no doubt that he will help the company grow in new and exciting ways.”

Martinez also released a brief statement following his appointment, telling stakeholders, “I am thrilled to take on this new role at 'The Business Year'. For years, we have strived to provide investors with accurate, sentiment-driven information on the world’s most dynamic markets and sectors, and as COO I hope to find new ways to drive even deeper and more expansive coverage at a critical time for the global economy.”

Martinez holds a triple Bachelors Degree in journalism, media, and communications and advertising and public relations from the European University of Madrid. He lives in Madrid.

