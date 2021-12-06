Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter handle days after emotional tell-all interview

The Hollywood star had used the account to issue his first official statement after the on-set incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

By ANI Published: Mon 6 Dec 2021, 3:45 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Dec 2021, 3:48 PM

Days after his emotional interview in which Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin talked about the fatal shooting on the set of ‘Rust’ for the first time, he has now deleted one of his two verified accounts on Twitter.

As of Monday evening, the actor’s verified @alecbaldwin account no longer exists on Twitter.

Baldwin had used that account to issue his first official statement following the October 21 on-set incident in which ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was left injured.

At the time, using the @alecbaldwin Twitter handle, he had said, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.”

Baldwin’s other Twitter handle @alecbaldwin__, which too is verified, is still functioning but there have not been any tweets from the account since October 19.

Other Twitter accounts associated with the actor have also gone dark or been set to private, with the account of Baldwin’s foundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) and his wife’s account (@HilariaBaldwin) restricting access to approved followers only since early November following Baldwin retweeting ‘Rust’ crew member Terese Magpale Davis’ statement denying an unsafe work environment on the production.

As of Monday evening, both Baldwin’s and Hilaria Baldwin’s Instagram accounts were still functional.

In his first sit-down interview since the incident on December 2, Baldwin had given George Stephanopoulos on ABC a detailed timeline of exactly what happened the day of the incident and broke down in tears while remembering Hutchins.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin told Stephanopoulos that he did not want to wait for the lawsuits or investigations to conclude before telling his side of the story.