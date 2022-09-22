US President Biden, South Korea's Yoon 'to address the threat posed by North Korea'

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York

Photo: Reuters

By Reuters Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 6:55 AM Last updated: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 7:08 AM

In a meeting on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen their countries' alliance and cooperate closely "to address the threat posed by North Korea", the White House said.

Biden and Yoon also discussed their countries' ongoing cooperation on a broad range of issues, including supply chain resilience, economic and energy security, and climate change, the White House statement added.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

ALSO READ: